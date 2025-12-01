Vidal tallied 25 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown in the 31-14 win over the Raiders. He also caught his lone target for 11 yards.

Vidal exploded for a 59-yard scamper to kick off the scoring in the second half, by far the longest run of his young career and resulted in the go-ahead touchdown in a game the Raiders rarely threatened. Nominal starter Omarion Hampton (ankle) looks like he could be close to making his return after a seven-game absence, which would in essence end Vidal's opportunity as the team's leading back. If this was the final hurrah, the second-year back was truly marvelous compiling 24-plus touches for the third time in five weeks. Vidal at minimum will likely still spell Hampton, although neither back should be expected to have a big game against a Philadelphia defense that has stifled most opponents on the ground this year.