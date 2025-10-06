Vidal reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday.

After being elevated for Week 5 Vidal logged 14 snaps in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders, carrying four times for 18 yards and catching his only target for one yard. Meanwhile, fellow running back Hassan Haskins also logged 14 snaps, carrying five times for 13 yards and catching his only target for two yards. With Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reporting that top back Omarion Hampton is slated to go on injured reserve and miss at least four games with an ankle injury, Vidal and Haskins both are expected to see added touches in the weeks to come. The Chargers could also look to add backfield depth in the coming days, but in the meantime, the looming possibility of an expanded workload makes Vidal -- who appears destined for either another elevation or an active roster spot Week 6 -- a worthy waiver-wire target for those in need of help at running back.