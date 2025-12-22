Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Day-to-day with neck strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vidal has been diagnosed with a neck strain and is considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vidal was forced from Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys in the fourth quarter after he rushed five times for 11 yards on 21 offensive snaps. If Vidal is unable to play next Saturday against the Texans, Omarion Hampton would likely see a larger share of the backfield work, with Hassan Haskins spelling Hampton as the Chargers' RB2.
More News
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Held in check Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Split workload in win•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Joined in backfield by Hampton•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Career-best outing in win•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Set for lead role again•