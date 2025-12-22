Vidal has been diagnosed with a neck strain and is considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vidal was forced from Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys in the fourth quarter after he rushed five times for 11 yards on 21 offensive snaps. If Vidal is unable to play next Saturday against the Texans, Omarion Hampton would likely see a larger share of the backfield work, with Hassan Haskins spelling Hampton as the Chargers' RB2.