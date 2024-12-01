Vidal registered just four for 20 yards in the 17-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

It's hard to get very excited about this performance given the expectation was Vidal would see a substantial uptick in work with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve, but to add some perspective, the Falcons turned the ball over four times and sported a nearly 12-minute advantage in the time-of-possession battle. Vidal's four touches were fewer than Gus Edwards' seven (including one reception for one yard), but neither back really got rolling in a disjointed overall offensive performance by the Chargers. Hassan Haskins, who played ahead of Vidal in last in the Week 12 loss, had just one carry in which he fumbled the ball, so at the very least the rookie should be considered the No. 2 back moving forward.