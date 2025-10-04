The Chargers elevated Vidal from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders.

Vidal is expected to serve as Los Angeles' No. 3 running back behind Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins for the second straight week. Vidal didn't see any touches on offense in the Week 4 loss versus the Giants but did return one kickoff for 25 yards and will likely have a similar role against Washington. The Chargers will be eligible to elevate him just one more time this season before needing to sign him to the active roster.