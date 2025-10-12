Vidal carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards and also caught three of his four targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in the 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Despite reports earlier this week Vidal and Hassan Haskins would be a part of a committee, the second-year back proved definitively he was the more explosive player tallying 138 total yards on 21 touches to Haskins' 23 yards on seven opportunities. Omarion Hampton (ankle) is expected to be out at minimum a month, and while the Chargers have reportedly been sniffing around available options according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Vidal's massive outing might quiet the trade calls for another week. It's worth noting Miami's run defense is one of the worst in the league, and it should be tougher sledding at home against the Colts next week.