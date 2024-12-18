Vidal rushed three times for nine yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Vidal played the majority of snaps at running back for Los Angeles, handling 35 offensive snaps while veteran Gus Edward played just 14 snaps. Despite his increase in snap share, the rookie struggled to get much going, as the running game stalled against Tampa Bay's defense throughout the contest. Things won't get easier in Vidal's next game against a formidable Broncos defense. The 23-year-old will remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Week 16.