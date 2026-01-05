Vidal rushed three times for 12 yards and caught one pass for a two-yard loss in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

After missing Week 17 with a neck strain, Vidal returned to handle four touches in a game the Chargers punted with an eye toward the playoffs. Jaret Patterson led the backfield with eight carries for 29 yards. Vidal should have more of a role next weekend in Los Angeles' wild-card matchup with New England, but Omarion Hampton (ankle) should be ready to go as the Bolts' lead back after resting against Denver. Hampton is the preferred fantasy option of the duo.