Vidal turned seven carries into 21 yards and caught three of four passes for 19 yards during the Chargers' 22-6 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chargers' run offense struggled Sunday, but Vidal was slightly more efficient than Omarion Hampton (18 yards) on the same number of carries. Vidal has seen more rotational offensive snaps over the Chargers' last three games, and over that span he has logged 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and six catches (on nine targets) for 29 yards and a score. His role may continue to expand following the Week 7 bye, with the Chargers' next game taking place in Week 8 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 1.