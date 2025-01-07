Vidal went without a carry or target while playing one of the Chargers' 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Raiders.

Though the Chargers were without Gus Edwards (ankle) for a second consecutive game, starting running back J.K. Dobbins (65 percent snap share) took on more playing time in his second game back from injured reserve, while Hassan Haskins (36 percent share) settled in as the clear No. 2 back. That left little work left over for Vidal, who finished the regular season with 43 carries for 155 yards and no touchdowns to go with five catches for 62 yards and a score on nine targets over his 10 appearances. If Edwards is available for Saturday's wild-card game in Houston, Vidal could find himself on the inactive list for the first time since Week 12.