Vidal (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

After missing the Chargers' Week 17 loss to the Texans while recovering from a neck strain, Vidal practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday before putting in a pair of full practices to close out Week 18 prep. The Chargers still listed him as questionable on their final injury report, but the second-year running back displayed enough progress to gain clearance for the regular-season finale. With Omarion Hampton (ankle) sitting out this weekend, Vidal looks to be the favorite to draw the start out of the Los Angeles backfield, but he could struggle to run efficiently behind a banged-up offensive line while taking aim at Denver's second-ranked rush defense (89.7 yards per game).