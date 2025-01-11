Vidal is inactive for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans.
With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both healthy for the postseason contest, Vidal will revert back to his status as a healthy inactive like he did Weeks 10-12. Hassan Haskins will operate as the team's third back given his utility as a special teams player.
