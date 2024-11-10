Share Video

Link copied!

Vidal (coach's decision) is inactive against the Titans on Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Vidal has served as the Chargers' No. 3 running back for the last four regular-season games, but he will observe Sunday's game in street clothes. Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins will be the Chargers' backup running backs behind J.K. Dobbins.

More News