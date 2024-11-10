Vidal (coach's decision) is inactive against the Titans on Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Vidal has served as the Chargers' No. 3 running back for the last four regular-season games, but he will observe Sunday's game in street clothes. Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins will be the Chargers' backup running backs behind J.K. Dobbins.
More News
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Limited action in Week 9•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Minimal production in Week 8•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Four touches against Cardinals•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Poised to enter backfield mix•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Another healthy scratch•