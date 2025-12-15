Vidal rushed 12 times for 33 yards and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Vidal logged three fewer rush attempts than backfield mate Omarion Hampton and was a lot less efficient, averaging 2.8 yards per carry to his teammate's 4.1. Vidal did at least extend his streak of consecutive games with double-digit carries to three contests, and he figures to continue enjoying a relatively robust complementary role in a Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.