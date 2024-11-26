Vidal is inactive for Monday night's game against the Ravens, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
With Vidal a healthy scratch for the third straight contest, the Chargers' running back duties versus Baltimore will be handled by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins. Vidal is off the fantasy radar unless injuries hit the team's backfield.
More News
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Healthy scratch for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Limited action in Week 9•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Minimal production in Week 8•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Four touches against Cardinals•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Scores first career touchdown•