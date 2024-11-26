Share Video

Vidal is inactive for Monday night's game against the Ravens, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

With Vidal a healthy scratch for the third straight contest, the Chargers' running back duties versus Baltimore will be handled by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins. Vidal is off the fantasy radar unless injuries hit the team's backfield.

