Vidal (neck) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Texans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Vidal was listed as a non-participant in practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, before being estimated as limited on Thursday's report and questionable for Saturday's contest. With Vidal having been made inactive, added touches will be available for fellow RB Omarion Hampton, which boosts the 2025 first-rounder's Week 17 fantasy prospects, while Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson are available to mix in. Vidal's next chance to see game action will arrive in Week 18 when the Chargers travel to Denver for a game that may have major playoff seeding implications.