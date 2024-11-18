Vidal is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.
With Vidal a healthy scratch for the second straight game, the Chargers' Week 11 RB duties will be handled by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins. In that context, the 2024 sixth-rounder is off the fantasy until injuries hit the team's backfield.
More News
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Healthy scratch for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Limited action in Week 9•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Minimal production in Week 8•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Four touches against Cardinals•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Poised to enter backfield mix•