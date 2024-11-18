Share Video

Link copied!

Vidal is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.

With Vidal a healthy scratch for the second straight game, the Chargers' Week 11 RB duties will be handled by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins. In that context, the 2024 sixth-rounder is off the fantasy until injuries hit the team's backfield.

More News