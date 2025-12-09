In Monday night's game against the Eagles, Vidal is in line to work in a Chargers backfield that will welcome Omarion Hampton (ankle) back from IR, per Eric Smith of the team's official site.

It remains to be seen how heavy of a workload Hampton sees in his return, but his presence is destined to impact Vidal's volume going forward. In nine games to date, including seven as a starter after Hampton was injured Week 5, Vidal has logged 121 carries for 543 yards and three TDs to go along with 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 63 yards and another score. Either way, Monday night's snap counts and carry/target distribution will be telling with regard to Vidal's chances of maintaining a degree of fantasy utility down the stretch, with Hampton now back to reclaim his key role in the Chargers backfield.