Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Leaves Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vidal exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a neck injury.
Before his exit, Vidal carried five times for 11 yards. While he's sidelined, Hassan Haskins is available to handle complementary RB touches behind Omarion Hampton.
