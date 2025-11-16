Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Leaves Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vidal exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sustaining a thigh injury.
Before hurting his thigh, Vidal had carried three times for 11 yards and caught both of his targets for minus-1 yard. Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams are available to handle the Chargers' backfield duties while Vidal is sidelined.
