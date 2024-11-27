Vidal may help fill the shoes of J.K. Dobbins, who is expected to miss time after suffering a knee sprain in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens, NFL.com's Bobby Kownack reports.

Vidal played in four games earlier this season, averaging 4.5 carries for 11.0 yards (2.4 YPC) and 0.75 catches for 12.3 yards. He took his first NFL touch for a 38-yard receiving TD on a wheel route but then didn't do much thereafter was became a healthy scratch again once Gus Edwards returned from injured reserve. Edwards figures to take over as the lead runner, with Vidal and Haskins in backup roles. Vidal could be the pass-catching back in that arrangement, as Edwards and Haskins both are listed above 225 pounds and known for size/power more so than quickness or receiving ability.