Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Vidal and Hassan Haskins will both factor in significantly Sunday against the Dolphins, but neither is viewed as the clear lead back, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Vidal was signed to the active roster Wednesday off the Chargers' practice squad, taking the roster spot that the team cleared by placing Omarion Hampton (ankle) on IR. Haskins and Vidal each played 14 snaps on offense in the Chargers' 27-10 Week 5 loss to Commanders, during which Hampton was injured. It sounds like both healthy running backs will have opportunities to capitalize on Sunday's favorable matchup against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL this season. Amar Johnson and/or Nyheim Hines could also factor into the backfield mix if elevated from the practice squad.