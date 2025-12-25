Vidal (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans after being listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Vidal was deemed a non-participant both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the running back's estimated limited listing Thursday offering hope that he may be available this weekend. Look for added context regarding Vidal's Week 17 status to arrive late Friday or early Saturday, but if he's made inactive for the Chargers' 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, added touches would be available for fellow RB Omarion Hampton, with Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson on hand in reserve.