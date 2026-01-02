Vidal (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver.

Meanwhile, Omarion Hampton (ankle) has been ruled out, and Hassan Haskins (concussion) also is listed as questionable. Because QB Justin Herbert (left hand/rest) isn't in line to play this weekend, there's a chance Vidal and/or Haskins also end up on the inactive list Sunday, a scenario that would leave the backfield to some combination of practice-squad members Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson. Ultimately, the Chargers will need to make decisions on Vidal and Haskins about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.