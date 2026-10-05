Vidal rushed five times for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. He added two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on three targets.

Vidal, Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell split playing time evenly, as Mitchell logged 26 snaps to 25 each for Vidal and Hampton. The Chargers are looking for answers on offense, and giving Vidal more looks appears to be an avenue the team is willing to explore. Vidal scored on a nine-yard catch in the third quarter after entering Week 4 with just two touches across the first three games. Involved in a three-man backfield committee, he's not yet a viable fantasy starter ahead of next Sunday's date with Denver.