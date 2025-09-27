The Chargers elevated Vidal from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With Najee Harris suffering a torn Achilles in the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Broncos, Vidal's elevation adds much-needed depth to the team's backfield. The 2024 sixth-round pick from Troy appeared in 10 games for Los Angeles in 2024, recording 217 yards and one touchdown on 48 offensive touches (43 carries and five receptions). He's expected to play behind Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins in a Week 4 matchup against the Giants.