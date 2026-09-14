Vidal played five snaps (four on offense, one on special teams) and didn't show up on the box score otherwise during then Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Vidal was an afterthought in the Chargers' plans on offense, with Omarion Hampton (32 snaps) and Keaton Mitchell (17) collectively getting the bulk of the backfield work in Week 1. Vidal was also not used as a returner, though that could change for Week 2 against the Raiders on Sept. 20 if Derius Davis (undisclosed) was ruled out for that contest.