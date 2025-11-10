Vidal took 25 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding 13 yards on one reception in Sunday's 25-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Vidal bounced back in a big way from a forgettable showing against the Titans last week (12-30-0). The 23-year-old set a new personal high with Sunday's 25 carries while cashing in his second rushing touchdown (third overall) through five starts for the injured Omarion Hampton (ankle). The latter is expected to remain out until after the Chargers' Week 12 bye, affording Vidal at least one more opportunity to operate as the team's lead back. Fantasy managers should be wary against Jacksonville next Sunday, as Vidal has alternated stud and dud performances in each of the aforementioned five starts this season.