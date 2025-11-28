Vidal will be the Chargers' top running back Sunday against the Raiders after Omarion Hampton (ankle) was ruled out for that contest, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Chargers designated Hampton for return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he proceeded to be limited on all three practice reports before the team made a ruling on his status for Week 13. With Hampton still sidelined, Vidal will lead L.A's backfield for a seventh straight game. In the first six, he combined for 103 touches for 450 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs. Because Vidal is the only RB on the active roster, some combination of Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams will be brought up from the practice squad by Saturday afternoon.