Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Set to be utilized in committee

Vidal was listed a co-backup in the the Chargers' first unofficial depth chart Monday, Eric Smith of the team's official website reports.

Vidal and offseason addition Keaton Mitchell were listed as the top backup options behind starter Omarion Hampton ahead of the team's preseason opener Thursday in Houston. Vidal returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal in the offseason after turning 155 carries into 643 yards and three scores across 13 regular-season contests in 2025, and he is expected to be utilized as a part of a backfield committee in 2026. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel outlined that he will use all three of Hampton, Vidal and Mitchell every game, leaning on the "hot hand," which he described as "bad news" for fantasy managers and good news for him.