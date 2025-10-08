The Chargers signed Vidal to their active roster Wednesday.

He'll take the place of Omarion Hampton, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Vidal and Hassan Haskins formed a near 50/50 split on the next drive, with Vidal then taking over on the final series once Justin Herbert and other starters had been pulled. Vidal was a practice-squad promotion for Weeks 4 and 5 -- after Najee Harris suffered a season-ending injury -- but will now reside on the active roster and have a role in the Week 6 game plan against a struggling Miami defense.