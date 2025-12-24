default-cbs-image
Vidal (neck) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.

Vidal was forced out late in this past Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys due to a neck strain and is being viewed as day-to-day ahead of the Chargers' Week 17 game Saturday versus the Texans. He'll need to upgrade to at least limited participation in practices Wednesday and Thursday to have a shot at playing this weekend.

