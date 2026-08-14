Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Starts preseason opener

Vidal got the start in Thursday's 27-7 preseason win over the Texans and rushed five times for eight yards while failing to catch his only target.

The Chargers rested starting running back Omarion Hampton for the preseason opener, and offseason addition Keaton Mitchell didn't register a touch. This was a quiet performance from Vidal, but the 2024 sixth-round pick remains in the mix for touches behind Hampton after a solid sophomore season in which Hampton produced 779 regular-season scrimmage yards.