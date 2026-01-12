Vidal handled 11 carries for 31 yards while catching two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card loss to New England.

Vidal got the surprise start in Sunday's playoff loss despite RB Omarion Hampton being available after resting in Week 18. The latter must have suffered a setback to his injured ankle after losing a yard on his only carry. Vidal couldn't take advantage of the opportunity like he did during the regular season when he posted a 155-643-3 rushing line while Hampton was mending on IR. The 23-year-old Vidal will be an exclusive rights free agent this upcoming offseason, meaning that the Chargers can tender a one-year contract to keep him in the organization. That seems like a likely scenario given the second-year rusher's success playing both behind and alongside Hampton this year.