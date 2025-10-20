Vidal carried the ball nine times for 20 yards and caught four of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

After a huge Week 6 performance against the Dolphins as the Chargers' lead back, Vidal had much less success in Week 7. While he still led Los Angeles in carries, Justin Herbert actually led the team in rushing yards with a meager 31. With Omarion Hampton (ankle) likely still more than a month away from his return, Vidal will maintain his spot at the top of the depth chart heading into a Week 8 clash with a Vikings defense that just held Saquon Barkley to 44 rushing yards and 2.4 yards per carry.