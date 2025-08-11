Vidal rushed six times for 16 yards while failing to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 27-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Vidal got the first crack at touches out of the backfield Sunday with Najee Harris (eye) still sidelined and Omarion Hampton getting rested for the exhibition. The 22-year-old Vidal struggled in the spot-start, averaging well under three yards per carry and wasting a prime opportunity to solidify a roster spot. Vidal will have to show improved play to close out the preseason schedule or risk missing the cut completely when rosters finalize.