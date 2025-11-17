Vidal rushed five times for 13 yards and brought in both targets for minus-1 yard in the Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Vidal was stonewalled on his few opportunities, and a game script the Jaguars eventually pull away from the Chargers essentially put a quick end to any fantasy hopes the running back and his fantasy managers had. Vidal also battled through a thigh injury that led to a brief exit from the game, and he ultimately finished with his lowest rushing yardage total in any game where he's logged any carries this season. Sunday may have been Vidal's final game in the lead-back role as well, as Omarion Hampton (IR, ankle) may be ready to return for a Week 13 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 30 following the Week 12 bye.