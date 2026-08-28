Vidal totaled six offensive snaps in Thursday's exhibition loss to the Rams, recording nine yards on three carries.

Top RB Omarion Hampton started for the Chargers and played two series. Vidal followed and rushed for five yards on his first carry before taking a 1-yard loss on the next play. He was on the field for a few more snaps during the Chargers' next series before calling it a day. Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed) didn't play in the contest, and it's unclear what precise issue he's dealing with it or how long he'll be sidelined. There's been no indication to this point that Mitchell is in danger of missing Week 1 of the regular season, but if that were to change, Vidal would be slated for an increased role behind Hampton.