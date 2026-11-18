Vidal turned two carries into zero yards, brought in both of his targets for 14 yards and returned one kickoff for 32 yards during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday.

Vidal's 15 offensive snaps were just ahead of Keaton Mitchell's 13, but both running backs took a back seat to Omarion Hampton, who was on the field for 36 of the Chargers' 57 snaps on offense and led the backfield with 22 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. Vidal's two carries were his fewest since Week 3 against the Bills (1), although his 15-yard catch early in the third quarter set the Chargers up just outside the red zone, with Cameron Dicker connecting on a 34-yard field goal four plays later. Vidal and Mitchell will continue to operate in rotational roles behind Hampton heading into Week 11 against the Jets on Sunday.