Vidal rushed 23 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Following an impressive Week 6 showing against the Dolphins where Vidal had compiled a career-best 124 yards, the 2024 sixth-round pick was stymied by the Colts to the tune of 20 yards on just nine carries on Sunday. However, the second-year pro bounced back in spectacular fashion Thursday, averaging just over 5.0 yards per tote while rattling off three runs of double-digit yardage. He also added a three-yard scoring run early in the second quarter for his first NFL touchdown, rounding out his night nicely. Vidal appears fully capable of holding down the fort in the ground attack until Omarion Hampton (IR, ankle) is ready to return, and he could well put together a successful encore on the road in Week 9 when Los Angeles faces the vulnerable Titans on Nov. 2.