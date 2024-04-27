The Chargers selected Vidal in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

After a litany of RBs went off the board in both the fourth and fifth round, Vidal represents one of the few remaining backs capable of carving out a sizable role in an offense, and he couldn't have landed in a better situation than Los Angeles. While both Gus Edwards, and J.K. Dobbins (knee) if healthy, are a more reliable duo, Vidal was a true workhorse for Troy over the past three seasons registering over 3,500 rushing yards including a Sun Belt leading 1,661 last season. At 5-foot-8, 213 pounds Vidal's stout frame and supreme balance mask what was a fine, but not stellar 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The 22-year-old doesn't have the prospect profile of someone like Isaiah Spiller, but it'd be a surprise at this point if Vidal doesn't at minimum push for one of the final roster spots, and possibly replace the disappointing 2022 fourth-round pick down the road.