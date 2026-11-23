Vidal carried the ball seven times for 36 yards and caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

After handling just four touches last week against the Ravens, Vidal saw his usage increase again as he recorded his most scrimmage yards since Week 5. This time, however, his additional volume came at the expense of Keaton Mitchell (knee), who left the game early. Omarion Hampton has re-established himself as the Chargers' clear No. 1 RB over the last few contests, but if Mitchell's injury proves to be serious, Vidal could have some deeper-league appeal with the No. 2 role all to himself. He'll look to take advantage of whatever opportunities he gets in Week 12 against the Patriots.