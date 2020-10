Hill turned two targets into an eight-yard reception Monday in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Hill played 49 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in the loss, matching his season-high total from Week 3, when he was targeted four times in a loss to the Panthers. The rookie has otherwise gone without a look in the Chargers' other three games this season, which has thus far made it difficult to rely on him for fantasy purposes.