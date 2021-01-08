Hill finished his rookie season with seven receptions on 11 targets for 73 yards across 15 games.

Hill also fielded a handful of special teams returns throughout the season accumulating 90 total return yards, but it was hardly a banner year for the 2020 seventh-round pick. The 23-year-old did see the fifth-most snaps of any Chargers wide receiver, but Hill was grossly outpaced by Jalen Guyton, who beat him out for the No. 3 role to start the season, and later by undrafted free agent Tyron Johnson who became a more prominent factor towards the end of the campaign. Considering the lack of significant draft capital invested in Hill, the prospects of the Ohio State product emerging as a quality fantasy candidate appear bleak entering the offseason.