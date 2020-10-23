site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' KJ Hill: Listed as questionable
RotoWire Staff
Oct 23, 2020
Hill (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Hill appears to have picked up this injury in practice, as he went from being a full participant Wednesday to failing to practice Thursday. He had one catch on two targets in Los Angeles' last game before a Week 6 bye.
