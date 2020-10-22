Hill was a non-participant during Thursday's practice due to a hip injury.
It's unclear how Hill suffered the injury, as he was a full participant during Wednesday's session coming out of the bye week. Last time out, the rookie out of Ohio State saw 35 offensive snaps in Week 5, hauling in one of two targets for eight yards in a loss to New Orleans. If Hill was to miss Week 7, Desmond King could take over as the team's kick return man, with Jalen Guyton and Jason Moore seeing a slight uptick in offensive snaps.