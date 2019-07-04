Martin (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve list, according to the league's official transaction log.

The Chargers waived/injured Martin due to an undisclosed injury earlier this offseason, but he'll stick with the team after going unclaimed on waivers. If he's able to get fully healthy, the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse could eventually be released on an injury settlement and look to sign elsewhere.