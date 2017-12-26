Chargers' Korey Toomer: Impressive performance in win
Toomer tallied seven tackles (five solo), a sack and a forced fumble in the 14-7 win over the Jets on Sunday.
With Denzel Perryman missing Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, Korey Toomer and Hayes Pullard shared the starting middle linebacker duties and performed well enough for the Chargers to pick up the win. While both Toomer and Pullard put together enough counting numbers to make their IDP owners proud, the Jets did manage to run for nearly 200 yards Sunday, a callback to the Chargers' defensive woes earlier in the year while Perryman worked his way back from a preseason ankle injury. Given Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported Perryman could be on track to return in Week 17, both Toomer and Pullard would immediately become bench fodder for fantasy owners playing IDP roulette.
