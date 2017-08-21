Toomer registered five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

Perhaps more importantly, Nick Dzubnar, Toomer's main competition for the other inside linebacker job alongside Jatavis Brown, failed to make a tackle on Saints' running back Alvin Kamara that led to a 50-yard touchdown run to begin the first quarter. That misplay drew the ire of head coach Anthony Lynn after the game, which gives further credence to the notion that Toomer is the frontrunner for a starting role. In 13 games last season, Toomer tallied 75 tackles and became a surprisingly reliable IDP option after the Chargers were besieged by injuries.