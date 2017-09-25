Toomer racked up eight tackles (seven solo) in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Not surprisingly, Toomer put together solid numbers with shockingly productive inside linebacker Hayes Pullard out thanks to a knee injury. With Denzel Perryman (ankle) nearing a return and Pullard unlikely to miss a second straight game, the days of relying on Toomer in IDP leagues may soon be coming to a close.